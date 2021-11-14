Middlesex Barracks DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A304478
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 @ 2121 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Perry Hill Rd & Black Bear Hollow Rd, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Michael A. Edwards
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a single vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Perry Hill Rd and Black Bear Hollow Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a vehicle stuck in the ditch. The operator was identified as Edwards. Mr. Edwards displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Edwards was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/02/2021 at 0830hrs.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 at 0830hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)