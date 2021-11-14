Middlesex Barracks DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304478

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2021 @ 2121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Perry Hill Rd & Black Bear Hollow Rd, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Michael A. Edwards

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a single vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Perry Hill Rd and Black Bear Hollow Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a vehicle stuck in the ditch. The operator was identified as Edwards. Mr. Edwards displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Edwards was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/02/2021 at 0830hrs.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2021 at 0830hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)