Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 26B3000400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/02/2025 | 1459 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Mile Marker 20.6

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Isaac Rieder

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Suffern, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 02, 2026, at approximately 1459 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle traveling Southbound around mile marker 20.6 in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. The motor vehicle was traveling at an imprudent speed in high excess of the posted speed limit of 55mph. Through the use of doppler sounding RADAR the motor vehicle’s speed was confirmed at traveling 90mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Isaac Rieder (30). Observing in the inside of the car and per the operator’s own admission, he was traveling with one adult, and two juveniles, one of which being a toddler.

Rieder was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on March 30th, 2026, at 0800 hours. Rieder was further issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 1004, which carries a waiver fee of $530 and 2 points.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421