Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/02/2025 | 1459 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Mile Marker 20.6
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Isaac Rieder
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Suffern, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 02, 2026, at approximately 1459 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle traveling Southbound around mile marker 20.6 in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. The motor vehicle was traveling at an imprudent speed in high excess of the posted speed limit of 55mph. Through the use of doppler sounding RADAR the motor vehicle’s speed was confirmed at traveling 90mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Isaac Rieder (30). Observing in the inside of the car and per the operator’s own admission, he was traveling with one adult, and two juveniles, one of which being a toddler.
Rieder was issued a criminal citation for to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on March 30th, 2026, at 0800 hours. Rieder was further issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 1004, which carries a waiver fee of $530 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
