ST ALBANS BARRACKS / LSA - Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 1700 hours

STREET: Route 118

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. Brook Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

CHARGES: Leaving the Scene of an Accident,

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justin Dennis

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1967

VEHICLE MAKE: Porsche

VEHICLE MODEL: 912

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Marcelo R. Zanetti

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Chester, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Excursion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End, Passenger Side and Driver Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Albans State Police Barracks received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Route 118 near the S. Brook Street in Montgomery, VT. Subsequent investigation determined that the Operator # 1 was Justin Dennis from Montgomery, VT. Troopers went to Dennis’s residence, where he admitted to being in an accident, and leaving the scene. Dennis was issued a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Criminal Court on January 3rd, 2022 at 1000am.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/22 1000 hours

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150