FW: Shaftsbury VT RT 9 Woodford

Road is back open

Vermont Route 9 in Woodford will be closed due to an weather and snow covered roads.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.