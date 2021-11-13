Submit Release
FW: Shaftsbury VT RT 9 Woodford

Road is back open

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 13, 2021 5:11 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Shaftsbury VT RT 9 Woodford

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 9 in Woodford will be closed due to an weather and snow covered roads. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

