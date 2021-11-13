FW: Shaftsbury VT RT 9 Woodford
Road is back open
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, November 13, 2021 5:11 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Shaftsbury VT RT 9 Woodford
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 9 in Woodford will be closed due to an weather and snow covered roads.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.