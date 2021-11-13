Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,949 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a 2014 Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a 2014 homicide that occurred on Sunday, November 30, 2014, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:33 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 46 year-old Kevin Lamont Robinson, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Friday, November 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 36 year-old Charles Jeter, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a 2014 Homicide: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.