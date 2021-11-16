Bully Boy: One Student’s Journey to Freedom

New novel focuses on bullied teen who decides to turn the tables on the bullies and the teachers who did nothing to help.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullying has always prompted its victims to fantasize about retaliation and revenge. But in "Bully Boy," the new novel by Tom Wade, the fantasy becomes all too real.

After being picked on for years, 15-year-old Henry Wilton has had enough. He devises a plan that forces him to face his fear and anxiety to defeat his enemies in school – not just the kids, but also the adults who saw what was happening and did nothing to stop it.

A story of growing courage, bitter retribution, and final redemption, “Bully Boy” exposes the raw nature of school abuse, and human behavior, like few novels have done before.

Tom Wade is a writer who lives in Colorado. “Bully Boy” is his first novel.

"Bully Boy" is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-020-8), hardcover (978-1-63868-021-5) and eBook format (978-1-63868-022-2) from Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. This book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at www.virtualbookworm.com.