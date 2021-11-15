BlackFin Taps Wendy Peel to Lead Reverse Mortgage Practice
Industry veteran joins growing industry consultancy to support generational lending.
Wendy brings the passion and has the experience. With her leadership, BlackFin Group is now positioned as the leading consultancy in the Reverse Mortgage space.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, has hired industry veteran Wendy Peel to serve as Managing Director, Partner – Reverse Mortgage Practice. In this role, she will consult with lenders about the power of generational lending – meeting borrowers where they are in life with the loan product that can best serve their lifestyle.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“Wendy and I agree there is significant opportunity in the Reverse Mortgage space,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “We have the opportunity to bring industry thought leadership, technology consulting, education, and advocacy to this important market. Wendy brings the passion and has the experience. With her leadership, BlackFin Group is now positioned as the leading consultancy in the Reverse Mortgage space.”
Peel will engage senior leadership to analyze and realize the strategic and financial value of reverse mortgages. Mortgage operations can leverage the expertise to optimize workflows to add the lending program in an effective and efficient manner whether by leveraging their current technologies or assemble tech stacks to deliver FHA Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECM) to their customers over the age of 62.
Peel comes to BlackFin from ReverseVision, where she served as Vice-President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to that, she was Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for CommercePromote, providers of Cloud-based SaaS applications. Before that, she was Vice-President of Business Development & Marketing for iCoStore, a provider of promotional products, and Sales & Marketing Director of Take Notice, a woman-owned marketing and design firm.
“I investigated a number of consulting firms, but Keith’s passion for building a team focused on thought leadership and team culture, leveraging the newest technologies, transparency and efficiently solving the customer’s pain points rather than setting up residency in the organization, won me over,” Peel said. “My work at BlackFin will be about helping leadership have confidence in normalizing reverse lending into their existing strategies. These products should be on every lender’s loan product menu.”
Peel will continue to be involved in multiple industry trade associations as well as her service as a keynote speaker at various industry events.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
