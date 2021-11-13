Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,433 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B105037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills                          

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 12, 2021 at 2311 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Westminster Road, Westminster VT

VIOLATION: DUI and False Info to Police

 

ACCUSED: Noah Sherrill                                                  

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Back Westminster Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 20-year-old Noah Sherrill was operating a 2007 Toyota Prius when he crashed into a guard rail on Back Westminster Road.  Further investigation revealed that Sherrill had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to law enforcement.  Sherrill was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Sherrill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge. 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.