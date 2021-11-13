Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B105037
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 12, 2021 at 2311 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Westminster Road, Westminster VT
VIOLATION: DUI and False Info to Police
ACCUSED: Noah Sherrill
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Back Westminster Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 20-year-old Noah Sherrill was operating a 2007 Toyota Prius when he crashed into a guard rail on Back Westminster Road. Further investigation revealed that Sherrill had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to law enforcement. Sherrill was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Sherrill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691