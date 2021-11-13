Westminster Barracks / DUI & False Info

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B105037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 12, 2021 at 2311 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Westminster Road, Westminster VT

VIOLATION: DUI and False Info to Police

ACCUSED: Noah Sherrill

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Back Westminster Road in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 20-year-old Noah Sherrill was operating a 2007 Toyota Prius when he crashed into a guard rail on Back Westminster Road. Further investigation revealed that Sherrill had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to law enforcement. Sherrill was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Sherrill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 30, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691