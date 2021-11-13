Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive speed & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 @ 18:15hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Williamstown
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Daniel O’Donnell
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 12th, 2021 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Williamstown. Troopers witnessed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the speed limit. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a speeding violation of 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Daniel O’Donnell for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. O’Donnell was released with a Criminal Citation and is ordered to appear in Orange County Court Criminal Division on December 15th, 2021 at approximately 08:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 @ 08:30
COURT: Orange County Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648