Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive speed & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea                     

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 @ 18:15hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Williamstown

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Daniel O’Donnell                                     

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 12th, 2021 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Williamstown. Troopers witnessed a vehicle traveling well in excess of the speed limit. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a speeding violation of 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Daniel O’Donnell for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. O’Donnell was released with a Criminal Citation and is ordered to appear in Orange County Court Criminal Division on December 15th, 2021 at approximately 08:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2021 @ 08:30            

COURT: Orange County Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   Released with a Citation 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive speed & Negligent Operation

