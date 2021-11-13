Pine Environmental is Now Selling Electromagnetic Tube Inspection Probes for Eddy Current, Remote Field, & Near Field
Purchase tube inspection probes directly through Pine Environmental throughout North America.
Probe quality, longevity, and availability are essential to tube inspection service providers in O&G and Power Generation industries.”WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, US, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electromagnetic tube inspection has rapidly become a routine NDE method for providing reliable and rapid condition assessments of process exchanger tubing. In conjunction with our short-term and long-term instrument rentals, Pine is expanding its inventory to provide the probes required for the general purpose and routine tube inspection.
Starting at the Deer Park, TX location, Pine Environmental will stock Eddy Current (ECT), Remote Field (RFT), & Near Field (NFT) probes for the tubing commonly found in the Oil & Gas heat exchangers, condensers, reboilers, and air coolers. Additional Pine locations will start stocking tube inspection probes in 2022.
According to Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer at Pine, “It’s exciting to offer these high precision and reliable consumables as the preferred provider of total encompassing asset integrity and inspection solutions.”
All probes are compatible with the Eddyfi Ectane® and Olympus Multiscan MS5800® ER instruments. Additionally, the Eddy Current probes are compatible with the Zetec MIZ-28 instrumentation.
Per Maurice Eddy, Director of Operations & Sales, NDT-RVI, “Probe quality, longevity, and availability are essential to tube inspection service providers in O&G and Power Generation industries. We’re confident our new probe offerings will help Inspection companies lower costs, improve performance (ROI), and offer a competitive advantage.”
Eddy Current Probes (ECT)
Eddy Current probes utilize general-purpose bobbin coils and are designed for inspecting straight-length non-ferrous tubing. These probes come standard on legacy 4-pin Amphenol connectors. The probe heads are waterproof with stainless steel wear sleeves and integral to the 50’ kink-resistant, 3/8” diameter shafts. The introductory stocked probe sizes and types are:
Size Frequency Range
0.490” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.540” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.540” Mid (50kHz-400kHz)
0.570” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.570” Mid (50kHz-400kHz)
0.600” Mid (50kHz-200kHz)
0.720” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.770” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.770” Mid (50kHz-400kHz)
0.800” Low (10kHz-50kHz)
0.800” Mid (50kHz-400kHz)
0.830” Mid (50kHz-400kHz)
Additional sizes are available upon request.
Remote Field Probes (RFT)
Remote Field probes utilize general-purpose bobbin pick-up coils with switchable dual exciters and are designed for inspecting straight length ferrous tubing. These probes come standard on bayonet-style 19-pin Amphenol connectors with an integrated 18dB pre-amplification. The probe heads are waterproof with stainless steel covers and wear-resistant ends. Probe shafts are 3/8” in diameter, 50’ in length, and kink resistant. The introductory stocked probe sizes and types are:
Size Frequency Range
0.480” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.500” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.530” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.660” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.700” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.750” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
Additional sizes are available upon request.
Near Field Probes (NFT)
Near Field probes utilize general-purpose bobbin pick-up coils and are designed for inspecting straight-length ferrous fin-fan/air cooler tubing. These probes come standard on bayonet-style 19-pin Amphenol connectors. The probe heads are waterproof with stainless steel covers and wear-resistant ends. Probe shafts are 3/8” in diameter, 50’ in length, and kink resistant. The introductory stocked probe sizes and types are:
Size Frequency Range
0.625” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.675” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.700” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
0.750” Low (50Hz-2.0kHz)
Additional sizes are available upon request.
About Pine:
Pine Environmental Services LLC (Pine) is the nation’s premier company providing rentals, sales, and service of equipment in the U.S. and Canada for Environmental Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing, Visual Inspection, as well as Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS). With 39 convenient branches and the largest inventory throughout North America, Pine’s customer-focused commitment is to provide the best service on its wide range of measurement equipment, field supplies, and technical expertise.
Mike McGettigan
Pine Environmental Services LLC
