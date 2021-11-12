TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, the 2021 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

10th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW, from Constitution Avenue to 18 th Street, NW

18th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

19th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

27th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street, NW, from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street, NW, from Adams Mill Road to 24 th Street, NW

Adams Mill Road, NW, from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road, NW, from 16 th Street to 18 th Street, NW

Harvard Street, NW, from 5 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

4th Street to 5 th Street, NW, from Bryant Street to Harvard Street, NW

Bryant Street, NW, from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NW

North Capitol Street, from Bryant Street to Adams Street, NW

K Street, NE, from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NE

H Street, NE, from 1 st Street to 14 th Street, NE

13th Street, NE from H street to Constitution Avenue, NE

Constitution Avenue, NE, from 1 st Street to 14 th Street, NE

C Street, NE, from 14th Street to 22nd Street, NE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from approximately 3:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: