TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K
On Saturday, November 13, 2021, the 2021 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.
When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW
- 10th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Virginia Avenue, NW, from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street, NW
- 18th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW
- 19th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- 27th Street, NW, from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- I Street, NW, from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street, NW, from Adams Mill Road to 24th Street, NW
- Adams Mill Road, NW, from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW
- Columbia Road, NW, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
- Harvard Street, NW, from 5th Street to 16th Street, NW
- 4th Street to 5th Street, NW, from Bryant Street to Harvard Street, NW
- Bryant Street, NW, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NW
- North Capitol Street, from Bryant Street to Adams Street, NW
- K Street, NE, from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NE
- H Street, NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE
- 13th Street, NE from H street to Constitution Avenue, NE
- Constitution Avenue, NE, from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE
- C Street, NE, from 14th Street to 22nd Street, NE
The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from approximately 3:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue between 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NE
- H Street from 4th Street to 13th Street, NE
- 13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE
- C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street, NE
5K Map
For more information on the Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K, please visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/washington-dc.
For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.