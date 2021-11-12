Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,449 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 2100 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 2100 block of N Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:20 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

­­­

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, 35 year-old Delonte Pierce, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 2100 Block of N Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.