TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Nov. 15, 2001

Anderson County Palestine Maintenance is scheduled to dig base failures on FM 3224. Another crew will be on FM 321 profiling traffic control. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

•Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $14.4 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County Maintenance crews will be performing base repairs on FM 851 between FM 241 and FM 343. Another crew will be performing bridge operations on various roadways in the county. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

•Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

•Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

•Cost: $5.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The bridge is now open to the public. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

•Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $7.9 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and continue widening cross structures. Lane closures will be in place. Expect lane closures with delays. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

•Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $3.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform project clean up and begin picking up SW3P safety measures. No lane closures will be in place. The project widens the existing roadway and incorporates safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

•Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

•Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

•Cost: $1.9 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

•Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $13.7 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to finish bridge rail and MBGF. Crews also plan to begin milling the outside lane headed eastbound. Lane closures will be in place. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

•Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

•Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

•Cost: $507,099.00

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

•Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $8.2 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place, expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

•Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

•Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

•Cost: $6.0 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled for the project. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County Longview Maintenance plans begin ditching operations on US 259 N southbound from Tryon Rd. to US 80. Crews will also perform ditching on SL 281 westbound from US 259 N to Fourth St. Crews will also be patching and picking up debris on various roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

•Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

•Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

•Anticipated Completion Date: January 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

•Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

•Contractor: Stateline Construction

•Cost: $3.88 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new MBGF and driveway asphalt. Contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

•Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

•Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $15.16 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: November 2022

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

•Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

•Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $14.15 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

•Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

•Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

•Cost: $1.49 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new MBGF and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. No work planned this week.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County Athens Maintenance is scheduled to perform ditch cleaning operations on various roads on the western portion of the county. A second crew is scheduled to blade lay hot mix on SH 274 between SH 31W and SH 334. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

•Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

•Contractor: Copasa Inc.

•Cost: $30.4 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Traffic Signal Project

•Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

•Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

•Cost: $1.0 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to continue final cleanup work on pedestrian ramps and traffic signals on SH 31 at FM 3441/SH 198 in Malakoff. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

US 175 Widening Project

•Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

•Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

•Cost: $12.1 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

•Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

•Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

•Cost: $41.2 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. The contract consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County Maintenance crews will be performing edge and base repairs on FM 3135. Flaggers will control traffic with one-way traffic setups in all locations.

----------------------------------------

Smith County Tyler Maintenance crews plan to dig base failures on at various locations on US 271 from FM 2015 to FM 2908. A second crew will be performing bridge work on FM 2813 about a half mile from US 69. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic with one-way traffic setups.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

•Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $12.4 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing drainage structures. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

•Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

•Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

•Cost: $14.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue modifying crash-cushion attenuator. Lane closures will be in place on the outside lane of northbound FM 2493 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work zone speed limit will remain at 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

•Limits: At FM 346

•Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

•Cost: $16.7 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Contractor is scheduled to complete punch list items and project cleanup. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph on US 69. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

•Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

•Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

•Cost: $17 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

•Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

•Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

•Cost: $3.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on SH 110 in Troup. Daily lane closures are expected. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and SH 135N in Troup.

SH 135 Widening Project

•Limits: From Arp to Troup

•Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

•Cost: $9 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

•Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

•Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $1.3 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

•Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

•Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

•Cost: $1.8 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to complete driveway and cross culvert upgrades on FM 768 and finish laying hot mix for driveways and intersections on FM 344. Lane closures will be in place. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

•Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

•Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

•Cost: $2 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

•Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

•Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

•Cost: $3.2 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

•Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

•Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

•Cost: $5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

•Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

•Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

•Cost: $14.8 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

•Limits: Prairie Creek

•Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

•Cost: $332,000

•Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge repairs. Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will be in place when working on the metal beam guard fence and retrofit rail. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

•Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

•Contractor: Encino Landscape

•Cost: $2.4 Million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled for this project. The project will consist of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County Canton Maintenance plans to continue base repair work on FM 1395. A second crew will be performing base work on FM 1504. Daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Gregg counties)

•Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

•Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $3.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Crews will be performing concrete work, cleaning and grading along the eastbound and westbound shoulders in Gregg County and cleaning and grading eastbound and westbound sides in Van Zandt and Smith Counties. Lane closures will be in effect nightly and will be managed by message boards and channelizing devices. This project is to construct safety improvements consisting of upgrading MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

•Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

•Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $1.25 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be performing roadway subgrade work on CR 2318 and CR 2918. Both roads remain closed on each side of the bridges until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

•Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

•Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

•Cost: $4.5 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue driveways and drainage structures work on FM 346 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades

----------------------------------------

Wood County Mineola Maintenance crews will be performing ditch maintenance on FM 1647 in the early part of the week, followed by FM 1799. Expect one lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car. No delays expected.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

•Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

•Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

•Cost: $0.9 million

•Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be pouring concrete riprap and establishing vegetation. Daily shoulder closures will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

•Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

•Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

•Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Contractor is working on the follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties.

•Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

•Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon., - Wed. in all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

•Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

•Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

•Tree Removal/Trimming: Smith County.

•Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

•Litter Removal: Through all three counties

Mill & Inlay Operations: In all three counties. Lane and ramp closures are possible.