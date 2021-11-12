Vision IT Named As A Finalist for San Antonio Business Journal Fast Track Award 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, local businesses around San Antonio Texas are nominated to win the Fast Track Business Award, presented by the San Antonio Business Journal. This award honors businesses in the community who have succeeded in substantially building their revenue to greater than $500,000 over the course of the previous 3 years.
As of this week, Vision IT has officially been named as one of the finalists in the running to win the 2021 award!
Vision IT is a certified SBA Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and HUBZone company based out of San Antonio, TX, with 3 business units providing Information Technology (IT), Logisitic support and Transient Aircraft (TA) services. Our current customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Airforce and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). We provide solutions and services to collaboratively advance our customer's vision. Our primary IT focus is Cybersecurity, Enterprise Service Engineering and Capability Management.
Our company just celebrated it's 18 year anniversary this past September and we are incredibly honored to be nominated for this award.
Winners and places will be announced during the Fast Track Awards this year on Dec. 9th, so stay tuned!
C'era E Cloos
