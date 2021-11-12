Additional Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an additional arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the 2800 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:22 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, a 61 year-old adult male, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 54 year-old Kenneth Reams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.