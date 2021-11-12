Breeze Airways™ Celebrates World Kindness Day By Giving Away Bonus BreezePoints to Guests
Breeze Also Giving Out Additional BreezePoints for Guests to Pass On for Random Acts of KindnessSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” ™ new U.S. low-fare airline, is celebrating World Kindness Day this weekend by doubling the BreezePoints each Guest would normally earn by flying. The airline is also giving out coupons to all flyers this weekend, worth 1,000 BreezePoints each, to be shared whenever they come across someone showing kindness to others.
“The airline’s mission is ‘Nice People Flying Nice People to Nice Places’,” said Breeze’s Chairman and CEO David Neeleman. “So World Kindness Day this Saturday is something we take seriously. It’s not only natural for us to give our Guests bonus BreezePoints, but we also hope they’ll pay that kindness forward, re-gifting the 1,000 BreezePoints coupons when they come across random acts of kindness.”
To claim the BreezePoints, the coupon recipient just needs to download the Breeze app to create an account if they don’t already have one, enter the certificate code and tap ‘Claim’. The BreezePoints may be used towards flight fare, bag charges, or seat upgrades.
“I don’t know of another airline that has ‘Kindness’ as a brand value like we do, so we are staking a claim in this special day and celebrating it with our Guests. This special day on Saturday is perfectly suited to us -- World Kindness Day”. These small acts of kindness will make our Guests smile.
About Breeze Airways
Breeze currently operates flights in 16 cities across 13 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a low fare carrier offering “new, nice and nonstop flights” between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience.
Media Contact:
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
Breeze Airways
917 399-9355
Gareth.EdmondsonJones@FlyBreeze.com
