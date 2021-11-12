Franciscan Ministries, Franciscan Advisory Services Report 100% Associate Vaccine Participation Rate
As part of an ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of residents and employees, Franciscan Ministries announced 100 percent vaccination among associates at its Home Office and senior living communities.
Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services announced that its Home Office and senior living communities have achieved a 100 percent vaccination rate among associates.
— Franciscan Ministries CEO and President Judy Amiano
“This is truly a testament to the commitment and dedication of each and every one of our associates to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” said Franciscan Ministries CEO and President Judy Amiano.
Since the pandemic began, Franciscan Ministries has implemented a number of measures to keep residents and associates safe. From on-site vaccination and booster shot clinics to the announcement this summer that all employees must be vaccinated, Ministry leadership has recognized the unique role that senior living providers have in fighting COVID-19 and protecting older adults from the virus.
Achieving 100 percent vaccination among associates is an important milestone in the journey to post-pandemic recovery, and Franciscan Ministries remains committed to putting the health and safety of our residents and associates first.
Over the past year, the Ministry has received an outpouring of support from residents and family members who have taken the time to offer much-needed words of encouragement, wisdom and hope.
“Our Franciscan Family has given us the strength and courage we need to brave this storm and look for the light in everything we do,” Amiano said, expressing gratitude for those who have come together during the pandemic.
Franciscan Ministries, which operates long-term communities throughout the Midwest, joined a growing list of healthcare organizations, associations and senior living operators mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among associates. The Ministry reached its 100 vaccination goal ahead of the national mandate that will require all long-term care employees to be vaccinated to protect seniors who have been devastated by the virus.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Other