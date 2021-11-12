Submit Release
I-79 Welcome Center Closed for Repairs

CHARLESTON, WV – The Interstate 79 welcome center just south of the Pennsylvania state line is temporarily closed for repairs to the water system.   Water leaks at the center, located on Interstate 79 South, require the local public service district to turn off the water to make repairs. The welcome center is expected to reopen by Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

