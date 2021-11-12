Corridor H Detour Goes Into Effect Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Corridor H (US 219, US 48) will be closed between Kerens and Elkins beginning Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, to allow for reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system in Randolph County. The pair of bridges carries Corridor H​ across Harpertown Road.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to all traffic during the duration of construction. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.

During construction, traffic will detour onto US 219/86 (Old US 219). Eastbound traffic will be directed off the Elkins Ramp Exit onto US 33/250 and then onto Old US 219. Westbound traffic will be directed onto Old US 219 at the Kerens exit.

The road will be closed to allow rehabilitation of the bridge abutments and installation of new expansion joints on eastbound and westbound spans of the Pearcy Bridge.

To speed up the project and save money, it was decided to detour around the spans and repair both bridges at once.

The project will cost approximately $3.34 million.​​