State Auditor's E-Update - 11/12/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This week’s big news is that children ages 5 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Visit mn.gov/vaxforkids for specifics about availability, safety, and more.

Vaccinations remain the best way to keep ourselves, and our fellow Minnesotans safe. Thank you for doing your part to make your community a healthier place.

2. Reminder: OSA Local Government Training Conference on November 17

Registration is still open for the OSA Local Government Training Conference on Wednesday, November 17. The registration process is being managed by the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers (NASACT) once again. The information and registration for the conference may be found on the NASACT website.

You will need to have a NASACT profile in order to register for the conference. Please note that if you attended last year, you should already have a profile. If you need assistance, please call 859-276-1147.

3. Meeting: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

The State Auditor’s Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group will meet on November 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom, and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, are available on the Working Group page on the OSA’s website.

4. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

Legislation passed during the 2021 session requires the State Auditor to convene a Supplemental State Aid Work Group. The purpose of the Work Group is to discuss and articulate options to the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement on changing the method of allocating police and firefighter retirement supplemental state aid (more commonly known as “supplemental state aid”).

The first meeting of the Supplemental State Aid Work Group will be on November 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom, and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, are available on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

5. TIF: Decertified TIF District Forms

Many TIF districts are set to decertify at the end of the year. When a TIF district is decertified, a Confirmation of Decertified TIF District Form must be completed and submitted to the OSA within 90 days of the decertification.

To learn more, please review the topic on the OSA website.

A copy of the Confirmation of Decertified TIF District Form may be found on the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Fire Department Checking Accounts

The Office of the State Auditor has seen instances where municipal fire department funds are handled in a manner that is different from other municipal department funds. Specifically, we have seen a separate fire department checking account under the control of someone within the fire department. All funds of a city or town fire department should be under the control of the city or town and treated in the same manner as any other city/town department funds.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.