GE&S to Expand to New Location
General Equipment & Supply (GES) to sell warehouse in the first step to purchasing larger retail location.HOUSTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GE&S is moving warehouses in its first steps to a larger expansion of their operations. GE&S will temporarily relocate staff and inventory at their e-commerce and sales warehouse: the workforce will be distributed across their four other warehouse locations in upstate South Carolina.
GE&S aims to purchase its largest lot expansion to date. The new location will function as retail as a physical front for their reconditioned construction equipment sales. During this period, production will continue as usual. President Rob Hall expects this transition to progress GE&S in the right direction, making their products more accessible to existing and new clientele.
• Sale of existing e-commerce and sales warehouse completed. The venue is expected to be vacated by early 2022.
• GE&S current and future sales during this transition period will not be impacted: the production team continues to fill customer orders.
• GE&S is a leader in reconditioned construction tools and equipment, including dispositions and sales across the United States, its territories, and the Canadian provinces.
• GE&S has already expanded from Upstate South Carolina into several locations along the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana and Texas.
General Equipment & Supply (GES) is a construction tool reconditioning and retail company based in Simpsonville, SC. Founded in the Southeast United States, GES’s commitment to premium quality at discounted prices has propelled the company into warehouse locations across Louisiana and Texas, allowing GES to provide responsibly sourced and cost-effective tools to customers across the United States and Canada. GES sells and rents reconditioned tools from trusted brands to meet growing customer demand.
