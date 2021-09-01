GE&S Project Clear Out at Vogtle Plant Augusta
General Equipment & Supply (GE&S) to oversee disposition at Vogtle Nuclear Plant in Augusta, Georgia.
We’re excited about this new acquisition – with David Smith supporting us throughout the onboarding process, we’re making this a successful project one truck at a time.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 26, 2021, the GE&S Human Resources team led by HR Manager, Andrea Merritt, conducted the first round of interviews to support their upcoming Jobsite disposition at the Vogtle Nuclear Plan in Augusta, Georgia. GE&S will lead the site disposition, partnering with longtime friend and industry colleague David Smith of David Smith Construction (DSC). DSC generously offered office space at their Augusta location to hold interviews.
— Rob Hall, President
The first shipment from the Vogtle Nuclear Plant site is targeted to leave via GE&S’s truck service the week of September 6, 2021. Shipments will reach GE&S’s Simpsonville, South Carolina branch warehouses, where their production team will determine which dispossessed items go to fabrication, remanufacturing, or immediate listing. GE&S’s disposition services include disposal, recycling, and reconditioning to promote sustainability as a profitable practice within the construction industry.
GE&S will continue to hire and onboard new hires in the Augusta area. Available positions to support this project include:
• Drivers
• Material Handlers
• Forklift Operators
• Business Development | Outside Sales Representatives
• Senior Project Managers.
Contact GE&S at 800-800-6011 for more information about open positions and product inquiries.
About GES: General Equipment & Supply (GES) is a construction tool reconditioning and retail company based in Simpsonville, SC. Founded in the Southeast United States, GES’s sustainable initiative has expanded into warehouse locations along the Gulf Coast and South West, allowing GES to provide responsibly sourced and cost-effective tools to customers across the United States and Canada. GES sells and rents reconditioned tools from trusted brands to meet growing customer demands while decreasing our impact on the environment.
General Equipment
General Equipment and Supply
+1 864-415-5254
