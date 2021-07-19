Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hole in One! - GES at Texas Charity Golf Tournament

Photograph from The Clubs at Houston Oaks of their professional golf course.

Photo copyright The Clubs at Houston Oaks Course| https://www.houstonoaks.com/

General Equipment & Supply (GES)

General Equipment & Supply (GES) to sponsor McCarthy Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital & Houston Methodist Hospital.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pay a visit to The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, this November to support the McCarthy Charity Golf Tournament. All proceeds benefit the Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital. Play a round of golf and meet our GES representative Ron Hines. This year GES is sponsoring the tournament in support of our new Gulf Coast community.

GES has opened several locations in Texas to better serve our customers along the Gulf Coast and further west. In doing so, we have become a part of the local community outside of Houston, Texas. At GES, we recognize that giving back to the community is the joy and responsibility of anyone who calls it home. Representing GES, Ron Hines will be present to enjoy good food, good company, and a good game. Ask Ron about our company values and how GES gets involved in our communities across the South East and Gulf Coast.

• The McCarthy Charity Golf Tournament is set to raise money and give back to local Hospitals this November.
• The tournament connects and reinforces the community’s relationships with their local construction industry business: clients, consultants, suppliers, and subcontractors.
• GES is joined by fellow sponsors Fisk Electric, HCL Mechanical Services LLC, and Dynamic Glass.
• Mark your calendar for November 9, 2021, at The Clubs and Houston Oaks.

About GES: General Equipment & Supply (GES) is a construction tool reconditioning and retail company based in Simpsonville, SC. Founded in the Southeast United States, GES’s sustainable initiative has expanded into warehouse locations in Louisiana and Texas, allowing GES to provide responsibly sourced and cost-effective tools to customers across the United States and Canada. GES sells and rents reconditioned tools from trusted brands to meet growing customer demands while decreasing our impact on the environment.

