Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 1500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

