Fluoramics’ HinderRUST® Registered into Automotive IMDS Database
International Material Data System (IMDS) is a global standard used by the automotive industry.
In addition to HinderRUST, we soon will have several of our other products qualified by manufacturers and logged into the IMDS databases.”WINONA, MINN., USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics’ HinderRUST rust stopper and lubricant was recently approved for inclusion in the International Material Data System (IMDS). IMDS is a global standard used by the automotive industry.
IMDS is a material data system originally developed by several major automobile manufacturers. All substances and materials used in automobile manufacturing are collected, maintained, analyzed, and archived in IMDS. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use this database to deliver detailed information to dismantler companies for them to achieve the goals of the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (ELV). The ELV Directive is a European Union directive aimed at reducing hazardous waste from vehicles deemed to be at the end of their useful lives.
“Many of our products are used in the automobile industry and it is exciting to see our products included in IMDS. In addition to HinderRUST, we soon will have several of our other products qualified by manufacturers and logged into the IMDS databases,” said Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics.
To be a part of the IMDS, a participating automobile manufacturer must sponsor a product. HinderRUST was sponsored by Grand Rapids Control, a motion control company manufacturing cables, handles, and actuators.
HinderRUST is a solvent-free and non-hazardous rust stopper and lubricant engineered for surface film management. It adsorbs to metals using thin film technology, and its active wetting properties allow it to penetrate areas that cannot be reached.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.
HinderRUST Product Overview