Rep. Raskin to Receive Inaugural Ruth Bader Ginsburg Human Rights Award

Rep. Raskin being honored for commitment to social justice and democratic values

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Jamie Raskin will be receiving Moment Magazine’s inaugural Ruth Bader Ginsburg Human Rights Award as part of its 2021 virtual gala awards and benefit program celebrating 46 years of independent journalism on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8 pm EST.

Raskin, a former Constitutional law professor, represents Maryland's 8th District and serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on House Administration.

Congressman Raskin will be introduced by poet Elizabeth Alexander, who is president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. “Jamie’s unflinching integrity, his unshakable commitment to justice and his keen discerning mind are legendary,” says Alexander, who has been friends with Raskin since they were in first grade together.

Other honorees include:

Larry Brilliant, physician, epidemiologist and founder of Pandefense, who will be introduced by Salesforce founder Marc Benioff

Annette Insdorf, film educator and author, who will be introduced by artist Carol Brown Goldberg

Paul Krugman, economist and author, who will be introduced by anthropologist and writer Gloria Levitas

Leonard Schuchman, telecommunications engineer and Moment board member, who will be introduced by Nadine Epstein

Adam Serwer, journalist and author, who will be introduced by writer Rebecca Traister

Retired NPR senior host and Moment special literary contributor Robert Siegel will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Moment's awards program was established in 2010. An award- winning independent magazine and digital platform that reports on issues of interest and concern to all Americans through a Jewish lens, Moment was originally founded in 1975 by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel and writer Leonard Fein. It has been led by Nadine Epstein since 2004.

If you are interested in learning about the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Human Rights Award or receiving the link to the benefit, please email Moment Communications Director Pat Lewis at plewis@momentmag.com