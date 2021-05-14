Moment Magazine joins Craig Newmark Philanthropies community

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moment Magazine has received a grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies in recognition of Moment’s commitment to independent journalism.

“Moment provides American Jews like myself with insights and addresses concerns common to all of us,” said Craig Newmark, the founder of the iconic craigslist. “In doing so, it reconnects us to our greater community.”

“We are so pleased to be joining the Craig Newmark Philanthropies remarkable community, whose members are playing critical roles around the world promoting trustworthy journalism and a strong information ecosystem, said Moment editor-in-chief and CEO Nadine Epstein. “We share Craig’s concern about the damage done to democracy by disinformation and his belief that one of the best antidotes is independent, fact-based journalism.”

Moment is an independent magazine known for its award-winning journalism and cultural and literary criticism, published both in print and at momentmag.com. It provides a unique lens on the issues that trouble, concern, and inspire American Jews.

Moment is also home to innovative projects such as the Daniel Pearl Investigative Journalism Initiative (DPIJI), which gives grants to young reporters to expose deeply engrained prejudices around the world, from persecution of the Yazidis in Iraq to violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka. Moment’s Big Question Project tackles elemental human questions to strengthen civil discourse and spur creative thinking. Questions include: What is community today? As a society are we moving forward or regressing? Is democracy is broken? Is religion good for women? Participants have included former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author Isabel Wilkerson and Yale professor Timothy Snyder.

Former senior All Things Considered host and Moment special literary contributor Robert Siegel says: “Moment is more important than ever because we are being flooded with fake news. In Moment, good journalists do good journalism.”

Moment was founded in 1975 by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel and writer Leonard Fein. It has been led by Nadine Epstein since 2004.

