Celebrate Mother’s Day With CNN’s Dana Bash, Comedian Judy Gold, and Actor Tovah Feldshuh

A unique Mother's Day gift: online with Dana Bash, Judy Gold and Tovah Feldshuh

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating Mother’s Day with CNN’s Dana Bash, comedian Judy Gold, and actor Tovah Feldshuh is the perfect gift for all the mothers in your life

This year treat the mothers in your life to an exciting online series featuring Dana Bash, Judy Gold, Tovah Feldshuh and others from Moment’s MomentLive!, on April 28, May 4 and May 6.

The series:

• “What it Takes to Grow a ‘Badass Woman’ Journalist”

Listen as Dana Bash is interviewed by her mom, Francie Weinman Schwartz, an author and a Moment senior editor. You’ll learn what Dana’s childhood was like and what it takes to grow a “badass woman” journalist. In addition to leading CNN’s political coverage, Bash is the creator of “Badass Women of Washington,” a web series that aired on CNN.

• “Why Comedians Love Jewish Mothers”

Laugh with Judy Gold, a veteran of comedy specials on HBO and Comedy Central, and star of two critically acclaimed Off-Broadway shows including 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother. Judy riffs with Joyce Antler about why comedians can never get enough of Jewish mothers and why the world needs more Jewish women comedians. Antler is the author of You Never Call, You Never Write: A History of the Jewish Mother.

• “How to Keep Your Mother Happy”

Watch Tovah Feldshuh, the award-winning star of Yentl, The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and more as she perform parts of her new book, Lilyville. She reveals the lessons she learned, often the hard way, about how to live a life in the spotlight, strive for excellence and still manage to get along with her mother. Tovah chats with Moment editor-in-chief Nadine Epstein.

MomentLive! hosts carefully curated events featuring some of the world’s most creative thinkers and doers, including Madeleine Albright, David Brooks, Max Brooks, Esther Safran Foer, Ira Forman, Kinky Friedman, Deborah Lipstadt, Dalhia Lithwick, Bob Mankoff, Aaron David Miller, Ruby Namdar, Joan Nathan, Michael Oren, Fania Oz-Salzberger, Simon Schama, Natan Sharansky, Robert Siegel, Ilan Stavans, Deborah Tannen, Calvin Trillin, Gil Troy, Eric K. Ward and Elisha Wiesel.

Moment is an independent magazine that provides a unique lens on the issues that trouble, concern, and inspire American Jews. Cofounded by Elie Wiesel and Leonard Fein in 1975, it is now led by journalist Nadine Epstein.

