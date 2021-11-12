Astral at Auburn Wins the Taste of Auburn People’s Choice Award
The Astral at Auburn leadership team attended the DeKalb Chamber Partnership's Duesy Awards ceremony on Nov. 11.
Amber Arnold, director of dining services for Astral at Auburn, stands in front of the community's cosmic-inspired strawberry display at the 2021 Duesy Awards event.
The senior living community received recognition for its cosmic-inspired culinary dishes during the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s 2021 Duesy Awards ceremony.
Held in conjunction with the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Annual Duesy Awards ceremony, the Taste of Auburn featured food from area businesses.
Astral’s culinary team, led by Director of Dining Services Amber Arnold, created hand-dipped, cosmic-inspired chocolate-covered strawberries and the community’s signature strawberry tower to complement the event’s “Night Among the Stars” theme. The Astral team prepared a Tuscan chicken dish as well, which included grilled chicken atop a bed of steamed spinach and finished with a heavy cream, parmesan and sundried tomato sauce, then garnished with a sugar-coated orchid.
“Taking home the People's Choice Award for the 2021 Taste of Auburn was a great kick off for the team's first Duesy Awards, and we look forward to spreading joy through our service and dining with DeKalb County for years to come,” said Astral at Auburn Executive Director Amanda Palace.
In addition to winning the People’s Choice Award, Astral at Auburn was also one of three finalists for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership Business of the Year Award. The chamber received more than 100 nominations for the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education, and it was an honor for Astral to be recognized with longstanding businesses from the Auburn community.
“The entire Astral at Auburn team was thrilled to be nominated and make it to award finalists for Business of the Year,” Palace said. “As a brand new senior living community in DeKalb County, it is an honor and privilege to receive such a distinguished nomination and become a finalist. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for how the community has embraced our presence and supported our efforts to serve seniors in the area.”
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit www.astralatauburn.com or call (260) 247-6632.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
