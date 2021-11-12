Submit Release
Iowa Judicial Branch Statement Concerning District 2B Judicial Nominating Commission

On October 12, 2021, District 2B Judicial Nominating Commissioners signed a letter to Governor Reynolds submitting two nominees to fill a district court vacancy. After the Nominating Commission submitted the names of the nominees, the judicial branch was contacted by the governor’s office regarding complaints about the conduct of Commission Chair Judge Kurt Stoebe. Judge Stoebe and each member of the commission were contacted and, in light of the concerns raised by commission members, Judge Stoebe agreed to step down as chair of future nominating commissions.

The Iowa Judicial Qualifications Commission is an independent government body responsible for investigating allegations of judicial misconduct.  The Iowa Supreme Court does not (and cannot) discipline judicial officers without first receiving a public report from the Judicial Qualifications Commission after its investigation.  The operations and procedures of the Commission are set forth in Iowa Code Sections 602.2103 and 2104.   More information regarding the Judicial Qualifications Commission can be found on their website: www.iowajqc.gov.

