CLEARED4’S HEALTH PLATFORM POWERS SKI SEASON COVID-SAFETY FOR DESTINATIONS IN CANADA, U.S.
As resorts prepare for the winter season and strive to meet mandates, CLEARED4 is supporting employee safety protocols
For this season, resorts are being more proactive and understanding their investment in technology like ours will protect the safety of their staff and guests while helping them stay open.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, is working with some of the world’s top ski resort destinations ahead of the winter season. CLEARED4 is providing resorts located in Canada, including Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, and across the U.S. in Colorado, California, Vermont, Washington, Utah and West Virginia, with vaccine verification, testing integration, symptom monitoring, contact tracing, building access control and privacy-first reporting for more than 25,000 ski resort workers.
— Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4
“As winter destinations prepare for the upcoming season, many are seeking out our technology and support to ensure safe re-openings for their employees,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4. “Resorts have active and diverse workforces and the CLEARED4 platform provides a seamless safety solution for tracking and managing employee health.”
CLEARED4 is partnered with hundreds of schools, venues, businesses across entertainment, hospitality, law and real estate, and more worldwide, including Netflix, Live Nation, Yankee Stadium and City University of New York.
“Many resorts struggled in the 2020-21 winter season as the pandemic was still flourishing in many areas,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4. “For this season, resorts are being more proactive and understanding their investment in technology like ours will protect the safety of their staff and guests while helping them stay open.”
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that seamlessly integrates with IT infrastructure, or as a frictionless, standalone experience. The platform offers a comprehensive visual dashboard with live data for administrative reporting and privacy-compliant documentation.
Beyond being compliant with government regulations, CLEARED4’s flexible solution enables companies to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as an office, venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
Kaitlyn Kurosky
High10 Media
PR@CLEARED4.org