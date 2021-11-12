St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Trafficking of Fentanyl
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404423
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 at approximately 1330
INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland Street, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Trafficking of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine and Transportation
into the State
ACCUSED: Jashawn Hunter
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/12/21 Jashawn Hunter was arrested on suspicion of Trafficking of Fentanyl,
Possession of Cocaine and Transportation into the state. His arrest was as a
result of the continued investigation into the attempted homicide that Hunter
was charged with on 9/13/21 (21A404423). Hunter is still being held at the NERCC
on the attempted homicide charges and was issued a citation to appear in
Caledonia Superior Court on 12/20/21 to answer to the new charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.