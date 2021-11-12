Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Trafficking of Fentanyl

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner                   

     

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/13/21 at approximately 1330

INCIDENT LOCATION: Portland Street, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Trafficking of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine and Transportation

into the State

 

ACCUSED: Jashawn Hunter                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/21 Jashawn Hunter was arrested on suspicion of Trafficking of Fentanyl,

Possession of Cocaine and Transportation into the state. His arrest was as a

result of the continued investigation into the attempted homicide that Hunter

was charged with on 9/13/21 (21A404423). Hunter is still being held at the NERCC

on the attempted homicide charges and was issued a citation to appear in

Caledonia Superior Court on 12/20/21 to answer to the new charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC   

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

