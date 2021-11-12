Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,692 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announces arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

  • Robbery (Force and Violence): On Friday, November 5, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-161-918
  • Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-162-462
  • Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Wesley Place, Southwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-162-512
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:17 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 21-162-996
  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 100 block of L Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-163-016

 

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, three juvenile males were arrested.

 

A 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with five counts of Robbery.

 

A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery for the offenses that occurred on November 6, 2021. (CCN: 21-162-462 and CCN: 21-162-512).

 

A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery for the robbery that occurred on November 6, 2021. (CCN: 21-162-512)

You just read:

Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.