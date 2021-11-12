Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announces arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the First District.

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Friday, November 5, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN : 21-161-918

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN : 21-162-462

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Wesley Place, Southwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-162-512

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:17 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 21-162-996