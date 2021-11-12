Submit Release
The First BIPOC Media Summit To Be Held At The National Press Club On November 18

The BIPOC Media Community Development Summit to address the issues that has kept community development orgs from partnering with diverse media

The BIPOC Media Community Development Summit is our call to action to address the issues that has kept community development orgs from partnering w/ diverse media”
— David Beckford, CEO, Dynasty Consulting
WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, U.S., November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association and Dynasty Media will host the 1st Annual Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Media Community Development Summit on November 18, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST at the National Press Club, located at 529 14th St NW 13th Fl, Washington, DC 20045 in Washington, DC. The Summit will bring together media, corporate stakeholders, political and community development advocates to support investment into BIPOC media platforms.

“The BIPOC Media Community Development Summit officially launches our call to action to eliminate the blind spot that has kept public and private community development stakeholders from investing in and partnering with diverse media,” said David Beckford, President of Dynasty Consulting.

“There are so many experiments and tasks needed to better connect with an audience – most of which can overwhelm an already fatigued newsroom that is short on cash and staff to begin with. The bright side is we have demonstrated how direct investment can lead to the acquisition of talent and other resources that move an entire organization forward in a way that grows revenue and address these foundational issues,” said Beckford.

Dynasty Consulting is a multicultural brand marketing firm co-founded and led by Beckford, owner-operator and advisor to more than 100 African American multi-media platforms including radio, print and OTT platforms. Since 2019, Dynasty has generated more than $1 million for its clients through general advertising, sponsored content, profit-sharing and other strategies and by leveraging their combined reach through the Dynasty Media Portal.

The BIPOC Community Development Summit will feature panelists from the Washington Informer, WURD Radio, the National Community Revitalization Coalition, J.P. Morgan Chase, the President Biden Administration, the Brookings Institution, Borealis Philanthropy, and others.

The hybrid Summit will offer in-person and live-stream options and feature panel discussions with leading practitioners and experts who will provide BIPOC media with a roadmap to place residents at the center of developing and implementing equitable revitalization of neglected communities across America. Targeted attendees include policymakers, community development and financing stakeholders, community media stakeholders, media funders, academics, and media advocates.

The BIPOC Community Summit, sponsored by the National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters, Hispanic Technology and Telecommunications Partnership, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the Asian American Journalists Association, and the National Association of Black Journalists, will take place on November 18, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST at the National Press Club. For more information, please register at https://www.mmcadc.org/.

The Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association is a growing group of BIPOC media stakeholders, advocates, and allies who are resolved to get more content, ownership, impact, and control of coverage of the diversity experience. Key pillars of the effort include:

Coalition building, awareness, and advocacy.
Constructive engagement.
Stakeholder assistance and honoring BIPOC Media Excellence.

Event registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bipoc-community-media-development-summit-tickets-198099901137

MMCD 2019 and Inaugural Media Diversity Innovation Summit

