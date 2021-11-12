Digital Dentistry in the U.S. Expected to Experience Highest Growth Trajectory by 2027

Digital dentistry devices provide the potential for significant cost, labor, and time savings. This technology provides a safer and reduced workflow of contact time between dentist and patient.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released new data on the digital dentistry market in the U.S., addressing key insights affecting the market in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Although COVID-19 consequences forced a decrease of nearly 4% in 2020 from a valuation of $907 million in 2019, the latest analysis shows the U.S. market is projected to grow significantly over the next few years. Overall, digital dentistry in the U.S. is expected to experience the highest growth in spite of COVID-19 and reach $1.37 billion by 2027.

According to iData's Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, the U.S.market is struck by intense pricing competition for digital dentistry technology, largely driven by low-cost producers of both equipment and materials. Further, this trickle-down effect is becoming significantly more prevalent in the capital equipment space, impacting Average Selling Prices across all CAD/CAM device segments. This extensive report dissects the varying unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers & limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more on CAD/CAM devices, CAD/CAM material, dental 3D printers, and CAD/CAM software.

Among the many competitors within this market, Dentsply Sirona and Align Technology are the key leaders followed by Ivoclar Vivadent. Other competitors analyzed include Glidewell Dental, 3Shape, Planmeca, Carbon and VITA amongst many others. With its brand recognition and strong market presence, Dentsply Sirona leads the CAD/CAM device market while dealing with oncoming challenges. Align technology, the second-leading competitor is largely limited to the intraoral scanner segment of the CAD/CAM device market whilst poised to make strategic moves that will grow its share of the market as a whole.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

