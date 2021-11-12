NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN, INC.- DE CHAPTER RELEASES STATE OF OUR UNION REPORT: BLACK GIRLS IN DELAWARE
Black girls ages of 10-19 answered questions related to health, self-esteem, relationships, racism, school experiences, resilience, and social media use.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Delaware Chapter (NC100BW-DE) announces the release of a year long study: The State of Our Union: Black Girls in Delaware. The research focuses on the lived experiences of Black girls in Delaware.
The study was launched in January 2020 in collaboration with the University of Delaware’s (UD) Partnership for Healthy Communities (PHC) and Delaware Health and Social Services Public Health Division, UD’s Center for Research in Education and Social Policy (CRESP) conducted the study. Delaware State University’s (DSU) Women and Gender Studies contributed student narratives to the project. Additional support for the project was provide by the Delaware Clinical and Translational Research ACCEL Program.
Black girls between the ages of 10 and 19 answered questions on the topics of health, self-esteem, relationships, racism, school experiences, resilience, and social media use in individual and group interviews between August and December of 2020. The answers of these participants are intended to inform discussions on policies impacting Black girls in the state.
The research surfaced a number of findings regarding the eating habits, movement habits, and emotional well-being of participants amidst a backdrop of social isolation, socioeconomic and environmental shutdowns, and civil unrest. Research briefs were created to synthesize the data around the following: Physical Health and Nutrition, Perceptions/Self-Perceptions, Racism, Safety and Resilience, Relationship, and Support. A final brief summarizing all of the survey results is being released as well.
“It is the importance of this ground-breaking work that positions the National Coalition 100 Black Women Delaware Chapter Incorporated to advocate for and develop implementation strategies to fight for the eradication of all that wage war against our Black girls,” said President Melanie Daniels. “We intend to let our Black girls’ voices be heard and help to elevate their concerns as they challenge the status quo.”
To download the report briefs, interested parties can visit www.ncbwde.org. Starting in January 2022, NC100BW-DE will facilitate monthly action planning organized by research themes to build a sustainable statewide structure to drive collective positive impact with and for Black girls/teens.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. - Delaware Chapter mission is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.
