EMERALD ARTYA AWARDS by ArtTour International Magazine 2021 AWARDEES OF THE EMERALD ARTYA AWARDS

ArtTour International, the leading multimedia platform in the international art world, released the list of artists receiving the 2021 Emerald ARTYA Awards.

These artists are committed to making our world a better place, we want to celebrate their efforts while also shining a light on their projects so the rest of the world can hear their message." — Viviana Puello - CEO/Founder, ArtTour International Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International Magazine Releases its list of recipients of the Emerald ARTYA Awards!

Continuing with the magazine's tradition of honoring artists who create with a purpose, they have announced the annual Emerald Artya Awards will be held on November 12. The famous art awards will be presented in a virtual celebration in New York City.

The Emerald Artya Awards recognize outstanding art activism achievement, a particular social and environmental advocacy genre. Each year, they are honoring art activists worldwide whose work shines a light on critical social and environmental issues while inspiring others to take action.

The award presented to the winners is the creation of Emerald Artya Awards founder Viviana Puello. Conceptualized as "Gaia's Eye," it is painted with 24K Italian gold leaf and features a Colombian emerald at its center. The EAA was established in 2017 when Viviana, as the editor-in-chief of ArtTour International Magazine, partnered with Artists for a Green Planet and Create4Peace. The collaboration between these three organizations sought to present an opportunity for artists to be part of something greater than themselves.

The Emerald Artya Awards was created to honor fifty of the world's most talented artists as they create works of art that bring a positive change to the world. Coming from over 30 countries, these artists will come together to present their work and present their ideas and contributions to change the world for the better. Viviana Puello said, "These artists are to make a difference, not just for themselves, but for their community.

And we want to celebrate their efforts while also shining a light on their projects so the rest of the world can hear their message."

The awards are given to artist-activists who contribute to solutions to societal issues while maintaining their drive for growth and creative self-expression. This year, the Emerald Artya Awards will honor artists and their contributions to environmental and social advocacies. These individuals are known as conscious creators for transformational change and healing. The EAA seeks artists who use their art to address various social, environmental, and economic issues.

ArtTour Magazine International is a multimedia platform for artists. They have print magazines that are available at major bookstores and newsstands worldwide. They also have a digital magazine distributed on the world's leading digital platforms. Aside from their magazine, they also have an award-winning television show and podcast. On all of their platforms, ATIM is dedicated to supporting artists.

Aside from the Emerald Artya Awards, ATIM is also behind the creation of the ATIM Top Sixty Masters Awards. Dubbed as the "Oscars of the Visual Arts," it is a publication that features 60 incredible artists from a pool of over 1,200 submissions. Curated by Viviana Puello, the publication spotlights top artists from across different art forms.

Today, November 12, from four to six pm EST, ArtTour International Magazine will present the Emerald Artya Awards with a virtual celebration. The ceremony will also be broadcast on over 20 channels worldwide. Art lovers, curators, artists, and art enthusiasts are more than welcome to tune in and join the celebration.

Viviana Puello, together with her husband Alan Grimandi, are the co-founders of ArtTour International Magazine. They are also the curators of the Grimandi Gallery in New York. To learn more about ATIM and the Emerald Artya Awards, you may visit www.arttourinternational.com

Here's the list of artists who have taken their passion for art and used it to advocate for social, environmental, and human rights issues.

Congratulations to all for helping make our world a better place!

Amarnath Viswanath

Ana Aysel Ingham

Amir Chodorov

Anthony Reganato

Bernard Pineau

Carla Kleekamp

Carole Robitaille

Christina Mitterhuber

Cleo Mitchel

Craig Frankowski

Dagmar Wankowski

David Joseph Fleshman

Denisa Prochazka

Donna Bonin

Eric Wiles

Frans Frengen

Gianfranco “John” Gambardella

Helen Kagan Healing Arts

Howard Harris

Lee Kwong Tim Jackson

Jaime Parra

Janice Alamanou

Jason Bryant

Jean Jacques Porret

Jim Fitzpatrick

John Nieman

Kari Veastad

Katrin Alvarez

Kimberly Berg

Kyra Belan

Laura Pretto Vargas

Laurence Lher

Lawrence R. Armstrong

Lize Krüger

Maribel Matthews

Marty Jones

Mary E. Morgan

Monika Bendner

Nadiya Jinnah

Olivia Kapoor

Patricia Gagic

Patricia Spoon

Paul Hartel

Philip Noyed

Ramón Rivas

Ric Conn

Shifra Levyathan

Stephen Mimms

Subodh Maheshwari, M.F.A.

Tom Ashbourne SSC SCA OSA

Wendy Cohen

Wendy Yeo

