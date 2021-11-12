Barzan Aeronautical, LLC establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Barzan Aeronautical, LLC, an aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The company’s $14.7 million investment will create 34 new jobs.

Founded in 2018, Barzan Aeronautical, LLC – a Qatari-owned, U.S.-based company – works with U.S. and NATO governments along with top national defense and aviation companies to support the deployment of aerial ISR systems for defense, security and environmental use.

Locating at 2744 Fort Trenholm Road in Johns Island, Barzan Aeronautical, LLC’s new facility will focus on engineering and manufacturing of technology-based unmanned aircrafts.

Operations are expected to be online in late 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Barzan Aeronautical, LLC team should email info@barzanaero.com.

QUOTES

“The talented workforce, strategic location and welcoming pro-growth business climate make Charleston County the ideal place to grow our company. We are excited to partner with local entities to be successful, and we are looking forward to being a valuable part of the community.” -Barzan Aeronautical, LLC CEO John Hardwick

“The aerospace sector continues to be a major driver for our state’s economy. Team South Carolina welcomes Barzan Aeronautical, LLC to Charleston County, and we look forward to this company continuing to reach new heights.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies that serve our growing aerospace and defense sectors are quickly finding a home in South Carolina. Barzan Aeronautical, LLC’s new operations in Charleston County are a testament to our state’s competitive business climate and talented workforce.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We congratulate Barzan Aeronautical, LLC on their decision to locate in Charleston County. Creating local jobs is the core of our economic development mission, and this is a tremendous opportunity for our citizens.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“Barzan’s investment at the Johns Island Airport is the first in the United States and we couldn’t be more proud of them for choosing the lowcountry of Charleston. Charleston is home to one of the largest hubs in aviation, engineering and advanced manufacturing in the United States and today’s announcement is a giant step in our mission to attract high end aeronautical businesses and jobs to the state of South Carolina.” -Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director & CEO Elliott Summey