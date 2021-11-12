DHEC Mourns the Loss of S.C. Senator Hugh Leatherman

For Immediate Release Nov. 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Sen. Hugh Leatherman, and our agency wishes to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Sen. Leatherman’s service to this state was unparalleled. Having occupied positions of authority and influence in the Senate and beyond for so many years, his decisions and positions were always guided by the interests of the people of South Carolina, whether it be matters of education, the economy, public health or environmental safety.

His legacy to his State of South Carolina that he loved so much and served so well for so long will be for others better equipped than myself to properly honor. However, in the short time that I did know him, I found him to be a man of immense dignity and great fairness. He was also well prepared for a meeting and got directly to the heart of the matter with his questions.

At DHEC, we always knew we had a friend in Sen. Leatherman who shared equally our commitment to improving the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment.

Our state has lost an advocate and true statesman, and his absence will be felt across South Carolina for years to come.

With great respect and everlasting gratitude for his lifetime of public service, we offer our support to his family and the thanks of a grateful state.

Sincerely,

Dr. Edward Simmer Director, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

