Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,712 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Mourns the Loss of S.C. Senator Hugh Leatherman

For Immediate Release Nov. 12, 2021

Photo of Senator Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C.—It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Sen. Hugh Leatherman, and our agency wishes to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Sen. Leatherman’s service to this state was unparalleled. Having occupied positions of authority and influence in the Senate and beyond for so many years, his decisions and positions were always guided by the interests of the people of South Carolina, whether it be matters of education, the economy, public health or environmental safety.

His legacy to his State of South Carolina that he loved so much and served so well for so long will be for others better equipped than myself to properly honor. However, in the short time that I did know him, I found him to be a man of immense dignity and great fairness. He was also well prepared for a meeting and got directly to the heart of the matter with his questions.

At DHEC, we always knew we had a friend in Sen. Leatherman who shared equally our commitment to improving the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment.

Our state has lost an advocate and true statesman, and his absence will be felt across South Carolina for years to come.

With great respect and everlasting gratitude for his lifetime of public service, we offer our support to his family and the thanks of a grateful state.

Sincerely, 

Dr. Edward Simmer Director, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

 

###

You just read:

DHEC Mourns the Loss of S.C. Senator Hugh Leatherman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.