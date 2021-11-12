Middlesex Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A304313 and 21A304447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: Believed to have occurred on 11/02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Area of Lincoln Street and Perry Hill Rd.

VIOLATION: Vandalism

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/21 and 11/11/21, the Vermont State Police received

multiple complaints from residents in the above area. Residents reported damage

to their windows from what appeared to be as a result of a BB gun or pellet gun.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding these

incidents to contact the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks.

