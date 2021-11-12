Middlesex Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304313 and 21A304447
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: Believed to have occurred on 11/02/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Area of Lincoln Street and Perry Hill Rd.
VIOLATION: Vandalism
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/21 and 11/11/21, the Vermont State Police received
multiple complaints from residents in the above area. Residents reported damage
to their windows from what appeared to be as a result of a BB gun or pellet gun.
The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding these
incidents to contact the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648