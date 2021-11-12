Middlesex Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304313 and 21A304447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                         

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: Believed to have occurred on 11/02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Area of Lincoln Street and Perry Hill Rd.

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/21 and 11/11/21, the Vermont State Police received

multiple complaints from residents in the above area. Residents reported damage

to their windows from what appeared to be as a result of a BB gun or pellet gun.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding these

incidents to contact the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

