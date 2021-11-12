PRIMO Gives "Newark, Italy and me," (Lulu.com) a 5 Star review on Amazon
https://twitter.com/FLPrimoMagazine.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their 5 star review in their most recent edition of PRIMO, and on Amazon.
— PRIMO
V. Hammer, Artistic Director, Midlantic Theatre Company on "Newark, Italy & me." (Lulu.com).
"Daniel P Quinn has captured a bygone era with such detailed, loving, bittersweet accuracy."
"Such family memories - and they are rich indeed, considering he hails from two such vibrant, singularly civilized cultures ..."
"Irish- and Italian-American; no fooling around! The old Newark comes alive in his poignant, celebrating words ...
as does the glory that was Paterson, NJ, the birthplace of American industry ..."
- "Hey, it/they - still is/are, both these wonderful, bustling, BUSY New Jersey cities! eh, all? in their 20th century heydays ..."
"Phoenixes now rising from the strong, struggling and WONDERFULLY PERSEVERING "ashes ...?"
- Nope; the people of Newark since the "White Flight," post-WWII, are every bit as validly vibrant as those who came before, let's face it, eh?
- "It's just a rapidly e'er changing mixture of eras we are so challenged to be negotiating,
we Americans and we globally over-populated, fascinating yet always goofy-enough humans ..."
Bravo to all who appreciate the seemingly boundless energy, spirit, and enterprise that is Newark.
"Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed."
