PRIMO Gives "Newark, Italy and me," (Lulu.com) a 5 Star review on Amazon

About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

