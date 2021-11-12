PRIMO Gives "Newark, Italy and me," (Lulu.com) a 5 Star review on Amazon

Basso Family in Tribune

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

BOOKS FOR CHRISTMAS by Daniel P Quinn are also on Author House or Lulu.com.

https://twitter.com/FLPrimoMagazine.”
— PRIMO
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their 5 star review in their most recent edition of PRIMO, and on Amazon.

V. Hammer, Artistic Director, Midlantic Theatre Company on "Newark, Italy & me." (Lulu.com).

"Daniel P Quinn has captured a bygone era with such detailed, loving, bittersweet accuracy."

"Such family memories - and they are rich indeed, considering he hails from two such vibrant, singularly civilized cultures ..."

"Irish- and Italian-American; no fooling around! The old Newark comes alive in his poignant, celebrating words ...
as does the glory that was Paterson, NJ, the birthplace of American industry ..."
- "Hey, it/they - still is/are, both these wonderful, bustling, BUSY New Jersey cities! eh, all? in their 20th century heydays ..."

"Phoenixes now rising from the strong, struggling and WONDERFULLY PERSEVERING "ashes ...?"
- Nope; the people of Newark since the "White Flight," post-WWII, are every bit as validly vibrant as those who came before, let's face it, eh?

- "It's just a rapidly e'er changing mixture of eras we are so challenged to be negotiating,
we Americans and we globally over-populated, fascinating yet always goofy-enough humans ..."

Bravo to all who appreciate the seemingly boundless energy, spirit, and enterprise that is Newark.

"Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed."

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

PRIMO Gives "Newark, Italy and me," (Lulu.com) a 5 Star review on Amazon

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
PRIMO Gives "Newark, Italy and me," (Lulu.com) a 5 Star review on Amazon
American Phantasmagoria swaggers between Texas, London, and Colonel Saunders Chicken business now on sale at Lulu.com.
The fear and paranoia behind Columbus in 1920's America.
View All Stories From This Author