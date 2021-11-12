H.E. Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs of Kenya to give Keynote at AFTSCairo
Cabinet Secretary Mucheru’s keynote speech will be delivered at a fire-side chat entitled “Fireside Chat - Kenyan Innovation – From M-PESA to Tomorrow”
We are keen to hear from His Excellency about what I call ‘the Kenyan way’, that is, Kenya’s Regulators’ futuristic and progressive modus-operandi of ‘regulation to follow innovation’”CAIRO, EGYPT, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce that H.E. Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs of Kenya will be a keynote speaker at this year’s summit, taking place in Cairo, Egypt on November 16-17, 2021. Honorable Cabinet Secretary Mucheru’s keynote speech will be delivered at a fire-side chat entitled “Fireside Chat - Kenyan Innovation: From M-PESA to Tomorrow” and it will be moderated by Akaego Okoye, Founder & Host, Africa Business Stories and Director, Member Relations at the Corporate Council on Africa.
— Zekarias Amsalu, AFTS & Ibex Frontier
Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of the Africa Fintech Summit and MD of Ibex Frontier said: "We are beyond excited to welcome His Excellency Cabinet Secretary Mucheru as our keynote speaker to share insights on the success of Kenya’s global leadership in mobile money and fintech innovation and the lessons thereof. We are keen to hear from His Excellency about what I call ‘the Kenyan way’, that is, Kenya’s Regulators’ futuristic and progressive modus-operandi of ‘regulation to follow innovation’ and how this regulatory flexibility was a game changer in fostering innovation. We are truly grateful for His Excellency and the Kenyan Government for gracing our summit with this enlightening keynote for our 250 in-person and 1,000+ virtual audience attending our summit and for that we say ASANTE SANA!”
During the main event on the 16th of November as well as the Ecosystem tour and the Regional Finale of the Startup World Cup competition on the 17th November, registrants will have the opportunity to:
- Engage and learn from 60 of sector’s most active thought leaders over the course of 12 panel sessions, 3 keynotes/fireside chats, and related discussion forums
- Participate in discussions that dissect some of Africa’s Fintech revolution
- Connect with early-stage startups and the latest innovations through a startup expo
- Meet with the industry’s stakeholders – investors, startups, regulators, banking execs, and more! – in curated networking sessions or 1x1
- Create long lasting collaborations and partnerships with cross border partners, strategic investors, financial institutions, development agencies and Fintech innovators
