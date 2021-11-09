Sawari Ventures joins the Africa Fintech Summit as a Gold Sponsor to support the local and pan-African fintech ecosystem
The Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce Sawari Ventures as a Gold Sponsor of this year’s AFTSCairo taking place on November 16, 2021.
We are proud to sponsor the Africa Fintech Summit, with the aim to enhance the synergies between North Africa and the Sub-Saharan African financial technology ecosystems.”CAIRO, EGYPT, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce Sawari Ventures as a Gold Sponsor of this year’s AFTSCairo taking place on November 16, 2021. Sawari Ventures is one of the largest venture capital funds in Egypt and has played a crucial role in the development of the local ecosystem through its portfolio and through the creation of Flat6Labs back in 2011.
— Hany Al-Sonbaty, Sawari Ventures
Launched in 2010, Sawari Ventures is a pioneering and leading venture capital firm based in Egypt that is driven by passion for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Led by Ahmed Al-Alfi, Hany Al-Sonbaty and Wael Amin, Sawari Ventures has invested in over 30 companies across Egypt and North Africa including multiple successful fintech companies such as MoneyFellows, and Fatura. Sawari Ventures founders also founded Flat6Labs, the leading regional seed investor which today operates in 7 cities across the region.
Andrew W. Barden, the Lead Organizer of the Africa Fintech Summit stated, “We are proud to welcome Sawari Ventures as a sponsor to AFTSCairo. Sawari’s active role in the development of the Egyptian and North African startup ecosystems through its portfolio and Flat6Labs can not be understated and we are happy to showcase this through Sawari’s participation in AFTSCairo.”
Hany Al-Sonbaty at Sawari Ventures said "This is an exciting time for Fintech across the globe and Africa, particularly in Egypt, which is transforming into a digital and innovation hub. During the past couple of years, we have been witnessing accelerated growth in Fintech with a rise in investments. We are proud to sponsor the Africa Fintech Summit, with the aim to enhance the synergies between North Africa and the Sub-Saharan African financial technology ecosystems."
About Sawari Ventures
Founded in 2010, Sawari Ventures (www.sawariventures.com) is a venture capital firm based in Egypt that is driven by passion for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Sawari Ventures invests in technology companies, across the ICT, hardware,education, healthcare, cleantech and fintech spheres.
About Africa Fintech Summit
AFTS (www.africafintechsummit.com) is the premiere global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently, Lagos and Addis Ababa). In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, AFTS has elected this year to host a single summit in Cairo, Egypt.
Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies.
This year’s AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African investment advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.
