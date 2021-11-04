TPAY MOBILE collaborates with Africa Fintech Summit ahead of AFTSCairo opening on November 16, 2021
As an industry-leading fintech firm, TPAY MOBILE joins AFTS to support Egypt’s financial technology sector’s growing influence on the world stage.
We are delighted that the renowned Africa Fintech Summit is taking place here in Cairo, one of the most dynamic fintech ecosystems in Africa.”CAIRO, EGYPT, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Fintech Summit is excited to announce TPAY MOBILE as a Silver Sponsor of this year’s summit, taking place in Cairo, Egypt on November 16-17, 2021. As an industry-leading fintech firm operating across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, TPAY MOBILE joins AFTS to support Egypt’s financial technology sector’s growing influence on the world stage.
TPAY MOBILE’s Founder & CEO, Sahar Salama, will also be speaking at the summit to attest to the work and advancement of the fintech sector in recent years, on a panel titled Digital Payments for a Digital Future.
Zekarias Amsalu, the Founder & CEO of Ibex Frontier and Co-Founder of the Africa Fintech Summit, explains: “"We are very excited to welcome TPAY MOBILE, a leading digital payments platform in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, as a sponsor of AFTSCairo. As a pioneer of direct carrier billing services, TPAY MOBILE plays a crucial role in improving financial inclusion by linking mobile phone ownership with access to e-commerce. We are very much looking forward to hearing from Sahar Salama, Founder & CEO of TPAY MOBILE, at AFTSCairo, and learning from her decorated leadership and experience successfully scaling technology companies.”
Sahar Salama, Founder & CEO of TPAY MOBILE, adds, “We are delighted that the renowned Africa Fintech Summit is taking place here in Cairo, one of the most dynamic fintech ecosystems in Africa. I’m honoured to be joining so many of the highest caliber fintech leaders as a speaker at the event mapping the future of fintech in Africa.”
Tickets to attend AFTSCairo are available - use promo code TPAYMOBILE25 to save 25% at www.africafintechsummit.com.
