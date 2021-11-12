DONNA BRANDENBERG ENTERS MICHIGAN GOVERNORS RACE
Donna Brandenburg, business owner and CEO steps out as America First – Michigan First conservative Republican candidate for Michigan Governorship in the upcoming 2022 election.
Donna Brandenburg has spent decades building companies where she has created thousands of jobs across the country. She is a constitutional conservative, a CEO, an entrepreneur, and the owner of multiple companies in numerous industries including, energy, rail, real estate, social work, technology, farming, and agricultural drainage systems.
Born, raised, and educated in Michigan, Donna and her husband have 6 kids and reside in Byron Center. Donna attended Western Michigan University where she studied business, marketing, and finance. Donna has a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader and is devoted to rescuing horses.
As the America First – Michigan First candidate, Donna states “America First is based on rights given by God and guaranteed by the Constitution. Michigan First is about God, Family, and Country working for a safe and secure future. Together, we will take back the American dream and rescue Michigan!”
Donna Brandenburg for Governor
Donna Brandenburg announces her run for Michigan Governor at the Constitution Day Celebration rally in Centreville, MI.