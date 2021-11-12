Submit Release
Free Fire Diamond Pins Turkey & Europe Released On OffGamers

Free Fire is very popular within the European and Turkey region and we hope that the diamond pins for the European servers can provide a convenient platform for them to top up their funds.”
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently added Free Fire Diamond Pins Turkey and Europe to their online catalogue, targeting the EU region.

The pins can be used by players to redeem Free Fire diamonds which is the in-game currency of the game. These diamonds are primarily used to make in-game purchases to enhance players’ gameplay experience.

Free Fire was released in 2017 as a battle royale mobile game for both the iOS and Android.

About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
