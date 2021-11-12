Free Fire Diamond Pins Turkey & Europe Released On OffGamers
Free Fire is very popular within the European and Turkey region and we hope that the diamond pins for the European servers can provide a convenient platform for them to top up their funds.”SINGAPORE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently added Free Fire Diamond Pins Turkey and Europe to their online catalogue, targeting the EU region.
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
The pins can be used by players to redeem Free Fire diamonds which is the in-game currency of the game. These diamonds are primarily used to make in-game purchases to enhance players’ gameplay experience.
Free Fire was released in 2017 as a battle royale mobile game for both the iOS and Android.
About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.
