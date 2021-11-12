Today, Australia’s independent Clean + Conscious Awards announced the 2021 Social Responsibility Award winners
The Australian Clean + Conscious Social Responsibility Award is awarded to businesses that lead change and are committed to making a positive impact on society.
More and more brands are working hard to produce products that are healthier for their customers, kinder to our planet and beneficial to local and global communities.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Australia’s independent Clean + Conscious Awards announced the 2021 Social Responsibility Award winners.
— Founder, Emily Fletcher
The Social Responsibility Award is awarded to businesses that lead change and are committed to making a positive impact on society. Each of the eight winning brands selected this year have demonstrated a clear commitment to acting in the best interests of the health of our planet and society as a whole.
These businesses not only create exceptional products that are safe, ethical and sustainable, but make outstanding efforts to give back to society, create change and help pave the way for other businesses to adopt similar ideas and practices.
Of the 150+ brands that entered the Clean + Conscious Awards this year, just eight Social Responsibility Award winners have been selected across the categories of Beauty, Body, Baby, Kids, Home, Fashion, Food + Drink and Zero Waste.
To view the full list of Social Responsibility Award winners, go HERE.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
Now running in their third year, the Clean + Conscious Awards celebrate exceptional products that work in perfect harmony with our bodies, our environment and our society.
“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Clean + Conscious Awards 2021. Since the inception of the Awards back in 2019, we have noticed a great change. More and more brands are working hard to produce products that are healthier for their customers, kinder to our planet and beneficial to local and global communities,” says founder Emily Fletcher.
All finalist products have been scientifically researched and scrutinised by Awards Founder and Head of Research and Education, Emily Fletcher, while each finalist product has been hands-on reviewed by a panel of 45 industry experts. The Expert Panel is diverse and inclusive of disability and First Nations communities.
“By running these fair, transparent and non-biased Awards, we are providing consumers with a trustworthy resource where they can discover products verified to be both clean and conscious,” says Emily.
“In our directory, you’ll discover honest information on each product’s ingredients or materials, further information on how each product is ethical, sustainable and responsible, and hands-on product reviews from our Expert Panel.”
The Clean + Conscious 2021 Expert Panel is made up of eco-leaders, beauty experts, editors, changemakers and influencers. The panel includes Sarah Berry of the Sydney Morning Herald / The Age, Beauticate founder Sigourney Cantelo, ethical fashion blogger Brittney Dreghorn (of Britt’s List), First Nations Director of Groundswell Giving, Lille Madden, and many more.
The Awards, which are 100% independent and unaffiliated with any brands, corporations or media organisations, are free of sponsorship and advertising, ensuring a fair judging process.
Carla Horvath
HM&M PR
email us here