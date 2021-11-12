The LAB Host 2nd Annual Turkey Drive to Feed Families and Homeless In Need
Serving the homeless and families in needEAST POINT, GA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LAB will partner with The Legacy Center, The Mario West Foundation, and Project 730 for its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed as frozen turkeys, cranberry sauce with two sides packaged and distributed into cars. Additionally, hot meals and toiletries will be passed out to the homeless and families in need. "In a time of year where togetherness and thankfulness are top-of-mind, many families face hardships and struggles. As a result, they seek support and community during this holiday season. "Through this turkey drive, we are dedicated to delivering a happy Thanksgiving for all underserved, and the generosity and goodwill of others are greatly needed and appreciated," commented Jermal McCoy, CEO of The LAB.
The Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution will take place on November 20, 2021, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Legacy Center at 3015 RN Martin Street in East Point, Ga.
About The LAB
The LAB is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization that provides life skill programs to athletes current and past to help them succeed in life outside of sports through mentorships, education, and community outreach. For more information, visit www.lifeafterball.org.
About Project 730
Project 730's Mission is to combat the barriers to sustainability that affect the homeless and the underserved by providing commonly neglected or unobtainable items such as food, personal care items, and a nurturing support system. For more information, visit www.project730.org.
About Mario West Foundation
The Mission is to provide benevolent service to those in need serving the Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.mariowestfoundationinc.com.
About The Legacy Center
Conveniently located in East Point, Georgia, just 5 minutes away from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, The Legacy Center was the first acquisition from the Tulsa Real Estate Fund. The Legacy Center offers space for any event. For more information, visit www.legacycenter.com.
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
