Touchdown Tech Opens “Academy” so Business Owners Can Keep Marketing In-House

BREMEN, IN, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Nov 12 Touchdown Tech announced their online training platform called Touchdown Tech Academy. It provides training for small business owners who want to keep their marketing in-house to avoid the high cost of outsourcing.

“Most small business owners don’t have the money to outsource high quality marketing,” said Reuben Hochstetler, owner of Touchdown Tech. “Too often they choose the cheap route and hire a ‘budget’ marketing agency, which ends up being a waste of both time and money.”

Touchdown Tech Academy released their first course which covers best practices for setting up email marketing. The course promises step-by-step video lessons for installing email marketing software, organizing campaigns, and sending the first six marketing emails.

Hochstetler said, “Customers choose to do business with brands they trust. The mission of Touchdown Tech Academy is to help companies build trust with their customers. We do this by providing best practice marketing in each lesson.”

Business owners don’t need to outsource their marketing to get results. Hochstetler adds, “A lot of small business owners are confident in ‘sales’ but not in ‘marketing’. We help them bridge the gap.”

To learn more about the different courses available by Touchdown Tech go to academy.touchdowntech.com.

About Touchdown Tech

Most websites are slow or confusing. Touchdown Tech builds fast websites with clear messaging.