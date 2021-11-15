Altec Presenting to Sage X3 Users How To Go Paperless and Touchless in AP & Beyond During In-Person Sage Sessions Conf.
Attendees will learn how to support their hybrid workforce by eliminating paper and automating processes enterprise-wide for significant time and cost savings
With DocLink companies can uniquely automate & streamline any transaction & vital document process to digitally transform operations, improve productivity & ultimately save significant time & money.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be presenting and exhibiting at Sage Sessions this week, November 16-17, in Kissimmee, FL at the Gaylord Palms Resort.
— Jessica Quintanilla, Director of Professional Services
Jessica Quintanilla, Director of Professional Services for Altec, will be presenting “Stop Wasting Time – Go Paperless with AP Automation” on Tuesday, November 16, from 5:50-6:10pm ET. Attendees will learn not only the value of automating AP but also how DocLink has successfully enabled other companies to significantly streamline their accounting operations for time and cost savings, including:
• reduced invoice processing and approval times, 3-way matching
• eliminated paper, in-office and offsite storage
• reduced audit prep
• enabled accounting personnel to take on more strategic projects
Quintanilla will also detail how DocLink can enhance Sage X3 by enabling companies to go paperless and eliminate manual, paper-based processes in other departments beyond AP, including:
• Accounts Receivable – invoice, supplemental documentation delivery
• Human Resources – onboarding processes, access & delivery of employee documents
• Operations/Facilities Management – service requests, builds
• Legal/Contract Management – version control, electronic signatures
• Field Service – mobile capture, service calls
Attendees can also navigate to Altec’s booth #11 to chat one-on-one with the company’s resident experts about how DocLink’s capabilities help Sage customers better support their workforce, whether they are remote or in the office.
“In today’s digital world, organizations need to work smarter, not harder,” said Quintanilla. “The hybrid workforce model is becoming a business norm, with employers offering flexibility about where their employees work. This means that every department needs to be able to communicate, collaborate, and work efficiently from anywhere. DocLink helps companies manage documents and business processes more efficiently. And going paperless is just the beginning. With DocLink companies can uniquely automate and streamline any transaction and vital document process to digitally transform their operations, improve productivity and ultimately save significant time and money.”
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes, and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
# # #
Sari Gallagher
Altec
+1 949-727-1248
email us here